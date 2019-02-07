Mako Vunipola sets the standard for England on and off the pitch, says scrum coach Neal Hatley

1:06 Mako Vunipola has become a 'huge leader' fro England, says scrum coach Neal Hatley Mako Vunipola has become a 'huge leader' fro England, says scrum coach Neal Hatley

Mako Vunipola has developed into a standard bearer for England on and off the pitch, according to scrum coach Neal Hatley.

The Saracens star led from the front in an all-action display during England's 32-20 win over Ireland and was deservedly named man of the match.

After missing the autumn internationals with a calf injury, Vunipola delivered a reminder of why he is regarded as one the finest props in world rugby and why he so pivotal to England's success.

"He is a huge leader for us, not just with how he acts on the pitch but from a leadership point of view off the pitch, with his role in our leadership group, the growth in Mako has been absolutely phenomenal," Hatley told Sky Sports News.

"He is probably his biggest critic. He expects that now from himself more than anyone and he is now putting those expectations on other players as well so he is really starting to drive that which is great."

3:04 Elliot Daly says England’s struggles in 2018 helped fuel last weekend’s stunning win over Ireland in Dublin Elliot Daly says England’s struggles in 2018 helped fuel last weekend’s stunning win over Ireland in Dublin

Vunipola made 27 tackles - no player had more on the opening weekend of the Six Nations - and carried 11 times against Ireland.

He also came up just short of scoring a try before half-time and helped ensure England were a match for Ireland at the set-piece, while staying on the field for 77 minutes.

Hatley said: "To do what Mako did was phenomenal - scrummage, lineout, maul. I know Eddie [Jones] has talked about the role of the modern-day prop. Then to carry and make tackles like he did is phenomenal.

"Sometimes people become a bit blasé about what he does but it was an unbelievable effort and something he is going to have to repeat again for us.

"We have talked about setting that standard and nobody is harder on himself than Mako. He will set that standard and he will want to get there again."

0:53 England's second row has the strength in depth to cope without the injured Maro Itoje, says Hatley England's second row has the strength in depth to cope without the injured Maro Itoje, says Hatley

One of the few negatives for England against Ireland was the injury suffered by Maro Itoje, who has been ruled of the games against France and Wales after damaging knee ligaments.

His absence opens the door for Joe Launchbury to come into the match-day 23, alongside George Kruis -who started against Ireland - and Courtney Lawes.

Hatley admits England have yet to decide who will start but says they are lucky to have such quality depth at the position.England

England's Courtney Lawes puts in a big hit on Ireland's Johnny Sexton during their 2019 Six Nations clash in Dublin

"Out of those three locks, whoever we decide to start with, there are certain roles and responsibilities that they are going to have to deliver for the team," Hatley said.

"Courtney is probably scrummaging better than he ever has done. He has put on a little bit of weight so his set-piece work has improved massively. That, allied to what he does in the loose, makes him a real threat.

"But then, conversely, Joe is a good lineout mauler, good to drive off and his scrummaging has improved. He carries a lot and he makes a lot of tackles.

"We will decide closer to the game what that make-up will be but we know whoever starts and whoever finishes we will get good value out of that position."