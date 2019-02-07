Elliot Daly says England's struggles in 2018 helped make Eddie Jones' squad stronger

3:04 Elliot Daly says England have come on in 'leaps and bounds' over the past 12 months. Elliot Daly says England have come on in 'leaps and bounds' over the past 12 months.

Elliot Daly believes England’s struggles in 2018 helped fuel last weekend’s stunning performance against Ireland in Dublin.

England ripped up the form book to run in four tries during the 32-20 win, in what was arguably their finest performance since Eddie Jones became head coach in 2015.

They looked a different side to the one that lost their final three games of last year's Six Nations against Scotland, France and Ireland before suffering two defeats to the Springboks in their summer tour of South Africa.

Daly, who set up one try and scored another against Ireland, believes that adversity has made England stronger as they build towards the World Cup later this year.

"I think we have been building for the last year, year and a half," Daly told Sky Sports News.

"I know we lost five games in a row but in that period we were building as a team and learning what we were as a team.

"I think we have shown we have come on in leaps and bounds but we know we are not the finished article.

"We just want to push on to this weekend against France and hopefully put in a good performance."

2:40 Will Greenwood explains why England can cope without Maro Itoje - and who could force their way into Eddie Jones' plans ahead of facing France on Sunday Will Greenwood explains why England can cope without Maro Itoje - and who could force their way into Eddie Jones' plans ahead of facing France on Sunday

England delivered a complete performance against Ireland with their forwards dominating up front and their backs clinically converting any chances created.

Daly believes attack coach Scott Wisemantel deserves huge credit for the way England's backs combined to slice through Ireland's defence.

"We have been working on that, especially with Wisey coming in," Daly said. "He has put a lot of pressure on us to be accurate in what we do.

"I think we showed we are accurate with our starters at the weekend, with our first-phase moves and we were accurate in taking our chances, in that first half especially.

"That is something we have been working on as a back line and hopefully it can keep coming to fruition, especially towards the end of the tournament."

0:52 England defence coach John Mitchell says Dylan Hartley has a good chance of recovering from a knee injury and playing in latter stages of the Six Nations. England defence coach John Mitchell says Dylan Hartley has a good chance of recovering from a knee injury and playing in latter stages of the Six Nations.

Daly will join Saracens at the end of the season after deciding to leave Wasps.

He is capable of playing outside centre, wing and full-back but it was at No 15 where he excelled against Ireland and that is the position Eddie Jones appears to favour him in going into the World Cup.

It remains to be seen where he will line up for Saracens, who already have natural full-backs in Alex Goode and Liam Williams, but Daly is happy to play wherever he is needed for the two-time Champions Cup winners.

Elliot Daly is leaving Wasps for Saracens

Explaining his decision to move, Daly said: "It was just the best thing for me. I had a great time at Wasps in my career but I need a new challenge now and hopefully Saracens will give me that next season.

"I can play in a lot of positions. It is just wherever the best one is for the team. I just want to go there with a fresh mindset and see where it goes.

"I honestly don't mind [where I play]. When I was younger I would have said No 13 but now I am enjoying myself at full back and I am enjoying myself on the wing so anywhere really."