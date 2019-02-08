Who makes your England/France combined Six Nations team?

There are some tough selection choices to make, none more so then at No 8...

Vote for your combined England/France XV ahead of Sunday's Six Nations Test at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones has made two changes to his starting XV from the side which beat Ireland, Chris Ashton coming in for Jack Nowell on the wing for his first Six Nations start since 2013 and Courtney Lawes taking the injured Maro Itoje's place in the second row.

On the other hand, Jacques Brunel has decided to make six amendments to his starting XV, including selecting a new centre pairing of Geoffrey Doumayrou and Mathieu Bastareaud.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected to start? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

Eight of the last nine meetings between England and France in the Six Nations Championship have been decided by 10 points or fewer but Les Bleus have not been victorious at Twickenham since 2005.

France's opening 40 minutes of the tournament against Wales showed significant signs of promise, however their own errors after the interval also showed their weaknesses.

In Dublin, England kept their foot on the gas for the full 80 and their challenge will be to replicate the same level of intensity again.

If France bring their A-game and England reach, or better, their round one levels we should be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon.