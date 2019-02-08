Eddie Jones 'optimistic' Maro Itoje will return for England's trip to Wales

1:05 England coach Eddie Jones has revealed that Maro Itoje could return from a knee injury in time for his side's crucial Six Nations clash with Wales in two weeks' time England coach Eddie Jones has revealed that Maro Itoje could return from a knee injury in time for his side's crucial Six Nations clash with Wales in two weeks' time

Eddie Jones is "optimistic" Maro Itoje can return from injury in time for England's game against Wales in Cardiff on February 23.

The Saracens lock will miss the visit of France to Twickenham on Sunday after suffering a grade two medial ligament tear in his knee in last weekend's victory over Ireland.

His place in the England starting XV will be taken by Courtney Lawes, with Joe Launchbury coming onto the bench.

Itoje was originally ruled out of the game against Wales but Jones says his recovery is proceeding much quicker than originally anticipated.

"Maro is not far away. He was almost available for selection this week," Jones said. "But he is not and we have three good locks so two will start and one will finish."

When asked if Itoje will be ready to face Wales, Jones replied: "I am always optimistic."

France have made six changes to their team after surrendering a 16-point half-time lead in last weekend's defeat to Wales, with Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud recalled to the side.

0:41 England coach Eddie Jones is confident that his side will be able to 'take care' of Mathieu Bastareaud after the France centre was recalled for Sunday's Six Nations meeting between the sides England coach Eddie Jones is confident that his side will be able to 'take care' of Mathieu Bastareaud after the France centre was recalled for Sunday's Six Nations meeting between the sides

French coach Jacques Brunel has admitted the presence of Manu Tuilagi in England's midfield - like Bastareaud he weighs more than 18 stone - factored into his thinking when picking his team, but Jones was keen to play down the clash between the two powerhouses.

"Centres don't play against each other - that is the reality," Jones said. "I think they play left and right centre so it won't be Manu's responsibility to stop Bastareaud, it will be whoever is defending in front of him.

"He is a good player and we will show him plenty of respect but I think we will be able to take care of him."

Tuilagi was handed an opportunity against Ireland to make his first start in the Six Nations since 2013 when Ben Te'o, who had established himself as England's first-choice inside centre, was ruled out with a side strain.

Manu Tuilagi is England 'best 12', says Eddie Jones

But Tuilagi's outstanding display in Dublin appears to have put him in pole position to wear the No 12 jersey for England at the World Cup later this year.

Jones said: "[Tuilagi] is our best 12. Ben is back fit. We just feel he needs a bit more training to get right for the game.

"Manu did a good job and will do a job for us this week."

0:40 Chris Ashton is hopeful he can prove Eddie Jones' 'gut feeling' that he can score a try against France right on Sunday. Chris Ashton is hopeful he can prove Eddie Jones' 'gut feeling' that he can score a try against France right on Sunday.

The big surprise in England's selection was Jack Nowell dropping to the bench in favour of Chris Ashton, but Jones is certain the Exeter Chiefs star will still have a big role to play against the French.

"We have just got a gut feeling [Ashton] will be right for the start of the game and Jack will be right for the end of the game," Jones said.

"Jack was absolutely outstanding for us last week, absolutely outstanding. So it is just a different role for him this week."