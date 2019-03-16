England and Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson out after developing blood clots

Dan Robson scored his first try for England against Italy

Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson was left out of England’s squad to face Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday after developing blood clots, Sky Sports News understands.

Robson, who came off the bench to score his first Test try in England's 57-14 Six Nations thrashing of Italy last weekend, complained of leg pain on Tuesday before being taken for immediate medical treatment.

An RFU spokesperson confirmed: "Dan Robson suffered blood clots which arose spontaneously this week and is being evaluated and treated by specialists at the moment. At this stage it is too early to give a return-to-play date."

The Wasps No 9 was replaced in the England squad to face Scotland by Saracens scrum-half Ben Spencer.

A spell out for Robson, who has two England caps, could harm his prospects of being selected for the World Cup in Japan this year with coach Eddie Jones set to have a training camp at the end of June ahead of warm-up games in August.

England, who are second in the table, must defeat Scotland in their final game while hoping Wales fail to beat Ireland if they are to win the Six Nations title.