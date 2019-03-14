Who makes your England/Scotland combined team?

Eddie Jones and Gregor Townsend have picked their sides, but who would you select?

Vote for your combined England/Scotland XV ahead of Saturday's final day Six Nations Test at Twickenham.

England have made four changes for Saturday's clash with Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Moon, and Mark Wilson all starting.

For Scotland, head coach Gregor Townsend has made six changes to his starting XV, with Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Sam Johnson, Hamish Watson, Sam Skinner, and Ben Toolis all coming in.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below.

Eddie Jones and England will hope a Six Nations title is on the line when they face Scotland on Saturday, but they will only have the chance to lift the trophy if Ireland do them a favour and win in Cardiff before that.

England have won this particular clash 75 times to Scotland's 43 over the years - can they earn another win in the 126th instalment of the Calcutta Cup?

