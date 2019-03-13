Six Nations 2019 Championship: England vs Scotland Calcutta Cup QUIZ!

England host Scotland in the final round of the 2019 Six Nations on Saturday - put your knowledge to the test with our quiz ahead of kick off...

Eddie Jones and England will hope a Six Nations title is on the line when they face Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on Saturday - how much do you know about the fixture's history?

With Jones and his side hosting the 126th instalment of the Calcutta Cup, they will only have the chance to lift the trophy if Ireland do them a favour and win in Cardiff before that.

England have won this particular clash 75 times to Scotland's 43 over the years. From the history of the Calcutta Cup to the key protagonists over the years, it's time to test your knowledge.

Ahead of Saturday's huge Twickenham Test, have a go at our quiz below...

The final round of Tests for the 2019 Six Nations kicks off in Rome on Saturday as Italy face France at 12.30pm, looking to avoid another Wooden Spoon.

Then, attentions turn to Wales vs Ireland at the Principality Stadium at 2.45pm with Warren Gatland's men in search of a Grand Slam.

And finally, the championship will conclude with England vs Scotland from Twickenam at 5pm.

What a day we have in store! Keep across Sky Sports' digital platforms for all the action via our live blogs, match reports and features.