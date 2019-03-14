England Women make five changes for Twickenham Six Nations clash vs Scotland

Vicky Fleetwood is back in the No 7 jersey for England

England head coach Simon Middleton has made five changes to his starting XV for the Women's Six Nations clash against Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix.

Having beaten Ireland, France, Wales and Italy with try-scoring bonus points in the competition so far, England prepare to take on Scotland at The Home of England Rugby in the final round this weekend.

England Women vs Scotland Women Live on

Vicky Fleetwood of Saracens will make her first start in this year's Women's Six Nations and is named as open-side flanker, along with club team-mates Hannah Botterman and Poppy Cleall who return to the starting line-up as loosehead prop and second row respectively.

Wasps' Amy Cokayne is named at hooker after missing out on selection against Italy through injury.

Poppy Cleal brings plenty of aggression for England

In the only change to the back line, Gloucester-Hartpury scrum half Natasha Hunt will make her second start in this year's championship.

On selection, Middleton commented: "We're excited for Vicky Fleetwood who has earned the opportunity to make her first start this weekend and it's great to have Amy Cokayne back in the side after she missed out last weekend.

"Natasha Hunt and Leanne Riley both performed extremely well against Italy and this weekend will be a great opportunity to provide Natasha with more XVs game-time. We're very fortunate that we have two in-form players in that position and we're comfortable starting and finishing either of them.

Natasha Hunt will make her second start this campaign

"Cath O'Donnell has been outstanding for us this tournament; the consistency of her performances has been exceptional. She's played a lot of minutes over the last four rounds which is why we have named her on the bench for this fixture."

"I'm really pleased with how we've progressed throughout this competition and the results so far have been a reflection of the hard work that's gone on off the field. I want to see us perform at a higher level for an extended period against Scotland - if we deliver this then I'm sure we'll get the result that we want.

4:28 Highlights of the Women's Six Nations clash between England and Italy. Highlights of the Women's Six Nations clash between England and Italy.

"Scotland will be ultra-competitive this weekend. They're a hard-working side and will be looking to finish their tournament on a high."

The two sides last met in the 2018 Women's Six Nations where England defeated Scotland 43-8.

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Jess Breach, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Zoe Harrison , 11 Kelly Smith, 10 Katy Daley-Mclean, 9 Natasha Hunt ; 1 Hannah Botterman, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Poppy Cleall, 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Vicky Fleetwood, 8 Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: 16 Lark Davies, 17 Vickii Cornborough, 18 Shaunagh Brown, 19 Catherine O'Donnell, 20 Marlie Packer, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Rachael Burford, 23 Emily Scott.