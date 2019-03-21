Guinness PRO14 is back for Round 18 with Grand Slam winners and long-term absentees returning

Gareth Anscombe slots straight back in for domestic duties with Cardiff Blues

Round 18 of the Guinness PRO14 arrives this weekend so take a look through the confirmed line-ups and preview all seven matches.

Glasgow Warriors go into the round on top of Conference A [61 points] with Munster hot on their heels [58 points].

Conference B has a slightly different complexion to it as Leo Cullen's Leinster have a 22-point cushion ahead of second-placed Benetton and have already cemented their home semi-final.

This year, all PRO14 domestic roads lead to Celtic Park where the final will be held and that will take place on May, 25.

Cardiff Blues vs Scarlets - Friday at 7.35pm

Scarlets go into this away fixture with a positive record when it comes to previous meetings with their rivals - they're 20-11 to the good. However, their most recent encounter saw the Blues prevail 34-5 at Parc y Scarlets.

The pressure is on the visitors' shoulders because if they lose their challenge for the third qualification spot in Conference B becomes difficult. The home side can just about afford to slip up.

The Blues have lost just twice at Cardiff Arms Park in the competition this season and John Mulvihill has called upon his entire contingent of Welsh internationals including Josh Navidi and Gareth Anscombe starting.

"They will have no problem getting themselves up for a Welsh derby and we are all hugely motivated for this crucial fixture," said Mulvihill.

"The Scarlets traditionally, are a team who really like to move the ball and will test us across the park so we will have to be at our defensive best to negate their attacking threats."

James Davies makes his return from injury for the Scarlets and he's one of five changes to the side that took to the field last. Head coach Wayne Pivac includes eight of Wales' Grand Slam-winning squad.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Gareth Anscombe, 14 Owen Lane, 13 Ray Lee-Lo, 12 Willis Halaholo, 11 Aled Summerhill, 10 Jarrod Evans, 9 Tomos Williams, 1 Rhys Gill, 2 Kristian Dacey (c), 3 Dimitri Arhip, 4 Josh Turnbull, 5 Rory Thornton, 6 Josh Navidi, 7 Olly Robinson, 8 Nick Williams.

Replacements: 16 Ethan Lewis, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 21 Lloyd Williams, 22 Harri Millard, 23 Matthew Morgan.

Scarlets: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Kieron Fonotia (c), 12 Paul Asquith, 11 Ioan Nicholas, 10 Rhys Patchell, 9 Kieran Hardy, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Marc Jones, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Lewis Rawlins, 5 Steve Cummins, 6 Josh Macleod, 7 James Davies, 8 Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Werner Kruger, 19 Josh Helps, 20 Will Boyde, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Dan Jones, 23 Steff Evans.

Connacht Rugby vs Benetton Rugby - Friday at 7.35pm

Connacht Rugby's last four matches in the PRO14 have all been won by the home side on the day and their only defeat at The Sportsground, in any competition since September, was against Munster in early January.

Benetton are bringing bundles of PRO14 form to Ireland with them - they're unbeaten in the competition since Round 9 -but their record in Galway is shaky. They've not been victorious there since December 2011.

Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane all return for the home side, Carty and Marmion will start on the bench, while Dillane will partner James Cannon from the word go in the engine room.

Ian McKinley will look to lead Benetton's charge from fly-half and will partner with Dewaldt Duvenage while a back-row trio of Marco Lazzaroni, Giovanni Pettinelli and Toa Halafihi will endeavour to set the tone physically.

Connacht: 15 Tiernan O'Halloran, 14 Darragh Leader, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Peter Robb, 11 Matt Healy, 10 Kyle Godwin, 9 Caolin Blade, 1 Denis Buckley, 2 Shane Delahunt, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Ultan Dillane, 5 James Cannon, 6 Eoin McKeon, 7 Colby Fainga'a, 8 Jarrad Butler (c).

Replacements: 16 Tom McCartney, 17 Peter McCabe, 18 Conor Carey, 19 Gavin Thornbury, 20 Eoghan Masterson, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 Jack Carty, 23 Stephen Fitzgerald.

Benetton: 15 Luca Sperandio, 14 Ratuva Tavuyara, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 12 Alberto Sgarbi (c), 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Ian McKinley (c), 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 1 Nicola Quaglio, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Irné Herbst, 5 Alessandro Zanni, 6 Marco Lazzaroni, 7 Giovanni Pettinelli, 8 Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: 16 Tomas Baravalle, 17 Derrick Appiah, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Marco Barbini, 20 Robert Barbieri, 21 Giorgio Bronzini, 22 Antonio Rizzi, 23 Tommaso Iannone.

Edinburgh Rugby vs Leinster Rugby - Friday at 7.35pm

The forward's first club appearance has been a long-time coming due to injury

John Barclay will end his 10-month injury nightmare when he makes his Edinburgh debut on Friday night.

The back-row forward has not played since rupturing his Achilles in his final game for Welsh outfit Scarlets in last season's PRO14 semi-final.

This weekend Edinburgh are aiming to regain momentum; they won three on the bounce over Christmas and New Year but have been victorious just once in four attempts since.

Leinster also have some returnees from injury including Joe Tomane who will be making his first start since November.

Luke McGrath is back [knee injury] at scrum-half with Ross Byrne outside of him with Dan Leavy has recovered from a calf injury to form of their starting back-row unit.

Edinburgh: 15 Dougie Fife, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 James Johnstone, 12 Matt Scott, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Henry Pyrgos (c), 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ross Ford, 3 WP Nel, 4 Fraser McKenzie, 5 Ben Toolis, 6 John Barclay, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Cameron Fenton, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Magnus Bradbury, 21 Charlie Shiel, 22 Simon Hickey, 23 Chris Dean.

Leinster: 15 Ciarán Frawley, 14 Fergus McFadden, 13 Noel Reid, 12 Joe Tomane, 11 Barry Daly, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Luke McGrath, 1 Ed Byrne, 2 Seán Cronin, 3 Michael Bent, 4 Josh Murphy, 5 Mick Kearney, 6 Rhys Ruddock (c), 7 Dan Leavy, 8 Max Deegan.

Replacements: 16 Bryan Byrne, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Jack Dunne, 20 Oisín Dowling, 21 Nick McCarthy, 22 Jimmy O'Brien, 23 Conor O'Brien.

Ospreys vs Dragons - Saturday at 3pm

Ospreys have slipped to six straight defeats in all tournaments since their 20-11 victory at home to Cardiff Blues in Round 13 but will be up for this derby challenge.

Dragons are still without a league win in 2019, but their most recent victory was against this weekend's opponents 23-22 on December, 30.

If they are able to follow that result it up with another positive one then it will be their first season's double over Ospreys since 2010/11.

Ulster Rugby vs Southern Kings - Saturday at 5.30pm

In three previous meetings, the Kings have never beaten their hosts and Ulster Rugby are unbeaten in their last six games.

The Kingspan Stadium remains a fortress for Ulster too. They've lost only once there, in any tournament, in the last 13 months so all the signs are positive ones when it comes to the home outfit this weekend.

Glasgow Warriors vs Cheetahs - Saturday at 7.45pm

Glasgow Warriors have won their last four matches since their defeat in Treviso in early January and that marks their best run in the competition since December 2017.

Similar to the Kings' record against the Ulster, the Cheetahs have never beaten the Warriors and Glasgow prevailed 52-24 the last time they met.

Munster Rugby vs Zebre Rugby - Saturday at 7.45pm

Zebre travel to Thomond Park hoping to end the longest one-sided head-to-head record in the PRO14 - the two sides have met on 13 previous occasions with the Irish province winning them all.

Munster have won their last 17 matches against Italian opposition in the competition and will want to make that 18 in order to keep the pressure on Glasgow Warriors above them in Conference A.