Cardiff Blues' Gareth Anscombe to join Ospreys next season

Gareth Anscombe is set to leave Cardiff Blues to join Ospreys

Cardiff Blues and Wales fly half Gareth Anscombe is set to join Ospreys next season.

The 27-year-old had been linked with moves to Bristol, Bath and Harlequins, but has decided to stay in Wales to guarantee his international future.

Anscombe's 20-point haul steered Wales to an emphatic Six Nations-sealing victory over Ireland back in March, helping them to secure a first Grand Slam since 2012.

After the tournament, amid interest from Gallagher Premiership clubs, Anscombe admitted political issues in Welsh domestic rugby had made him consider leaving.

Gareth Anscombe was a crucial part of Wales' Six Nations success

"It has been tough with what is going on in Welsh rugby," he said. "It's not ideal and not what you want to be dealing with as a player."

"We all want to play for Wales - there is no doubt about that - but players need to be treated well, and we deserve to be."

If Anscombe had moved away from Wales, his Test career would be stalled as he is comfortably under the minimum 60-cap selection requirement to be eligible for the national side.

However, Anscombe will remain in Wales and play at the Liberty Stadium next season, allowing him to build on his 27 international caps.