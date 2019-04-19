Super Rugby: Wins for Lions, Hurricanes and Reds

Elton Jantjies celebrates Lions' victory

Lions snap losing streak with win against Chiefs, Hurricanes edge Sunwolves while the Reds beat the Sharks.

Chiefs 17-23 Lions

The Lions pulled out of a mid-season form slump to edge the Chiefs 23-17 in Super Rugby on Friday, repelling a Chiefs' three-try rally for their second consecutive win in Hamilton.

The three-time finalists slipped down the South African conference ladder with recent losses, 42-5 to the Sharks and 31-20 to the Brumbies.

But they reasserted themselves Friday with a typical Lions' performance, strong in the forwards, sound in defence but not without enterprise in the backs.

After being dormant for almost three quarters of the match, the Chiefs scored three tries in the last quarter of the match, putting pressure on the Lions. But the visitors held out for an important away win, which followed their 36-32 win over the Chiefs in their previous meeting in Hamilton in 2016.

Hurricanes 29-23 Sunwolves

The Hurricanes fought back from 23-7 down to pip the Sunwolves 29-23 in Tokyo.

The Sunwolves were pipped to the posts despite a brace of tries from Semisi Masirewa

The home side dominated the early exchanges and were rewarded with a brace of tries from Semisi Masirewa and three penalties and two conversions from Hayden Parker.

However, the Hurricanes hit back as TJ Perenara, Ben Lam, Chase Tiatia and Wes Goosen crossed the whitewash while Fletcher Smith kicked two conversions and a penalty with Goosen slotting over the other conversion.

Sharks 14-21 Reds

Samu Kerevi is tackled by Kobus van Wyk of the Sharks

Samu Kerevi continued his sparkling Super Rugby season for the Reds as he inspired them to a 21-14 away win over the Sharks on Friday.

It was a fourth victory of the season for the Reds, who had lost had five of eight previous games, and their first triumph in Durban in 15 years.

Kerevi set up two of the three tries with his strong carries and ability to break the line as Bryce Hegarty, Chris Feauai-Sautia and Tate McDermott also scored. Hegarty added two conversions and Hamish Stewart the other.

It was a second disappointing home loss for the Sharks, who were beaten 51-17 by the Jaguares last week and have also lost five out of nine matches this season.

Jean-Luc du Preez peeled off a strong scrum and powered over for a try in the last minute to restore some home pride but the effort came too late.