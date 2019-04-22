Jaco Taute, Noel Reid and Calum Green to join Leicester Tigers next season

Jaco Taute is leaving Munster to join Leicester

Leicester Tigers have announced the signings of Munster centre Jaco Taute, Leinster utility back Noel Reid and Newcastle Falcons lock Calum Green for next season.

The 27-year-old Taute has played 40 times for Munster, scoring five tries, since being signed by Rassie Erasmus in 2016, initially on a short-term deal.

Prior to joining Munster he played Super Rugby with the Lions and Stormers.

Taute, who has three caps for the Springboks, scored two tries in a win over Leicester in the European Cup during December 2016.

Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy said: "We've obviously seen Jaco close-up in European competition and he is a big, physical unit in the backline with extensive experience in the southern hemisphere and also at the top-end of European rugby.

"He is an option at centre or at full-back for us and we look forward to welcoming him in the pre-season period."

Noel Reid is leaving Leinster after seven seasons

The 28-year-old Reid, who was capped by Ireland in 2014, has played at fly-half and centre during his seven seasons at Leinster.

Murphy said: "I've been aware of Noel's qualities for some time in a very successful Leinster set-up and I'm very happy to be able to bring him to Welford Road.

"He is a natural footballer and a versatile player who has worked with top-class players at Leinster and Ireland.

"That experience will be very important to us over a tough and competitive season, and we look forward to seeing his influence within the squad here."

Calum Green is returning to Leicester

Green, 28, came through the Tigers academy before joining Yorkshire Carnegie and then Newcastle, where he has made more than 100 appearances.

"Calum has played a lot of senior rugby with Carnegie and then the Falcons and has firmly established himself as a Premiership player," Murphy said.

"His stats have been particularly good at the lineout in the last couple of seasons and he is a real hard-worker in the forward pack.

"We think he will add a lot to the group here when he returns and we look forward to welcoming him back to Tigers this summer."

Taute, Reid and Green will join Crusaders back-row Jordan Taufua as new arrivals at Welford Road next season.