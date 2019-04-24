Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast: Champions Cup semi-finals and Tyrrells Premier 15s final focus

On this week's episode Lotte Clapp and Rachael Burford join Will Greenwood to look ahead to this weekend's Tyrrells Premier 15s final and the team reflect on the Champions Cup semi-finals.

After a weekend in which Saracens, Munster, Leinster and Toulouse took centre stage as Europe's final four, Greenwood and Rupert Cox discuss the ins-and-outs of the two semi-finals.

Our team review the major moments from both encounters and look ahead to the final between defending champions Leinster and two-time winners Saracens on May 11.

Before then the Tyrrells Premier 15s will reach its conclusion and two fierce rivals will contest for glory.

Twelve months ago, Saracens Women and Harlequins Ladies duelled for the competition's inaugural title and at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday they'll meet again, live on Sky Sports.

Captains Lotte Clapp and Rachael Burford speak with James Gemmell to share their thoughts ahead of the winner-takes-all crunch match.

Finally, sticking with domestic rugby, the team turn their attentions on what should be another enthralling weekend of Gallagher Premiership rugby.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!