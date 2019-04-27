Super Rugby Saturday wrap: Victories for Hurricanes, Sharks and Stormers

The Hurricanes opened Saturday's Super Rugby with a comprehensive victory

The Hurricanes, Sharks and Stormers were all victorious in Round 11 of Super Rugby on Saturday.

Hurricanes 47-19 Chiefs

Jordie Barrett opened his side's match with a bang

Jordie Barrett reminded All Blacks coach Steve Hansen of his World Cup aspirations as he scored two early tries to help the Hurricanes beat the Chiefs.

Hansen is looking at the make-up of his back three for the tournament in Japan after utility back Damian McKenzie ruptured a knee ligament and was ruled out for the rest of the year.

INJURY UPDATE | #AllBlacks coach Steve Hansen reveals that Damian McKenzie will be out of rugby for 8-9 months due to a ruptured ACL sustained playing for @ChiefsRugby. pic.twitter.com/Z8VBtsEb0X — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) April 15, 2019

Barrett, who has played full-back and on the wing for the All Blacks, reminded Hansen of his own credentials in the No 15 jersey in his first appearance there for the Hurricanes since week two. He finished the match in the midfield, where he has played two games this season.

Barrett's early double, converted by his brother Beauden, gave the Hurricanes a 14-0 lead by the seventh minute and set the tone for a match between teams who drew 23-23 when they met five weeks ago.

Six tries were scored in a first half which saw minimal defence, and the Hurricanes led 28-12 at the interval.

The Hurricanes' bonus-point win improved their record to 7-2 for the season and left them second in the New Zealand conference, seven points behind the Crusaders who beat the Lions 36-10 on Friday.

Waratahs 15-23 Sharks

The Sharks' fly-half was instrumental in his side's victory

Curwin Bosch kicked two late penalties to helped the Sharks to victory over an ill-disciplined Waratahs outfit, who were at one stage reduced to 13 men, in Sydney.

The Waratahs were seeking a victory to move top of the Australian conference but had Jed Holloway sent off by referee Nic Berry for striking Sharks prop Thomas du Toit with his elbow in the 46th minute.

Du Toit was also given a yellow card for holding on to Holloway's jersey, which had prompted the lock to lash out.

Five minutes later, Berry gave Waratahs flanker Jack Dempsey a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Sibusiso Nkosi.

Next, the Waratahs travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls

When the Sharks held a two-man advantage, centre Andre Esterhuizen scored a try, while No 8 Daniel du Preez crossed in the first-half at the newly-opened stadium in Parramatta.

Fly-half Bosch added the rest of the Sharks' points with two conversions and three penalties, although he also missed two other penalty attempts when they had a numerical advantage.

Jake Gordon scored a try while fly-half Bernard Foley added a try, penalty and a conversion for the Waratahs, who remain second in the Australian conference.

The Waratahs head to South Africa on Sunday, while the Sharks face the competition-leading Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.

Stormers 24-23 Bulls

The Stormers breathed new life into their ailing Super Rugby campaign with a single-point victory over the Bulls in a fierce South African derby at Newlands.

The Cape Town-based side had suffered four defeats in their previous five games, and lost 40-3 to the Bulls in Pretoria on the opening weekend of the Super Rugby season, but showed improved application and continuity to claim a deserved win.

Seabelo Senatla continues to cross for his side

Their tries were scored by wings Sergeal Petersen and Seabelo Senatla, while scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies did his Springbok chances no harm with a lively performance that was capped with a third try for the home side.

The Bulls overcame a poor start to stay in the contest, and grabbed a losing bonus-point when replacement Manie Libbok crossed for a converted try in the final play of the game. Scrum-half Ivan van Zyl managed their other score.

