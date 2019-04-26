Kurtley Beale worried about Israel Folau's 'head space'

Kurtley Beale (left) and Israel Folau

Kurtley Beale says he is concerned about team-mate Israel Folau's "head space" after he was stood down following anti-LGBT comments on social media.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, faces having his Australia contract torn up after posting comments that gay people were destined for "hell" if they did not "repent".

Folau's future is likely to be decided at a conduct hearing on May 4 after both Rugby Australia and the Waratahs said they intended to terminate his contract.

"There's obviously a bit of process going on now," said Beale. "Obviously it goes through the code of conduct [hearing].

"I guess as a mate you just worry about his head space and you hope that he's okay there. Our full focus shifts now to the game on the weekend for us as a team.

"As a squad, we did that last week and it's important that we continue that and keep building on the progress that we had last week.

"So it is what it is and we've just got to let the process kind of take over now."

Beale has stepped in at full-back for the Waratahs in place of Folau and the former Wasps back would be happy to shed his utility tag and play at 15 for Australia at this year's Rugby World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who played full-back once earlier this season, was thrust back into the role last week against the Rebels and proved a more than able replacement as the Waratahs snuck a tight win.

"I'm just really enjoying the challenge at the back," said the former Wasps back. "Obviously it's a position that we need to fill in at the moment.

"It may open the opportunity to pop up at full-back again [for Australia] and if that does happen, I'll be working really hard to push myself to be able to put my hand up in this arena."

Kurtley Beale has predominantly played at centre and fly-half in recent years

Beale has ample international experience at full-back, starting 31 of his 83 Tests in the position, and once had a virtual monopoly on the position until Folau came along.

Folau, who made his debut against the British and Irish Lions on the wing in 2013, took the No 15 jersey from Beale later that season.

Beale has made just 10 appearances at full-back in his 47 Tests since but could be reconsidered by Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who lacks depth in the position behind Dane Haylett-Petty.

Beale said he felt he could be more effective in attack in the role.

"Obviously there's a little bit more space there for myself to be out there roaming around and popping up inside and outside the playmakers," he said.

"So I guess full-back just allows you to have that little bit more space out wide on the edges, and a little bit more freedom to be able to exploit some of the weaknesses in the opposition.

"And it's obviously as job that I need to do and I'm just relishing it at the moment."