Bundee Aki sorry for 'mistaken like' of Israel Folau's homophobic social media post

Bundee Aki apologised for any confusion or offence caused

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has apologised after he "mistakenly liked" a homophobic social media post by Israel Folau.

Folau has requested a code of conduct hearing, which will take place on May 4, after he was issued with a breach notice by Rugby Australia over his homophobic social media posts.

The 30-year-old devout Christian said on his Instagram account that "hell awaits" for "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators".

Connacht player Aki, who has won 17 caps for Ireland, apologised on his Twitter account.

"I just want to address that I mistakenly liked Israel Folau's post without paying any attention to the content," Aki tweeted.

"When I realised what the post was about, I immediately unliked it straight away, as it does not reflect my views as a Christian.

Israel Folau's rugby future could be decided at a code of conduct hearing on May 4

"Yes I do believe in God, but my belief is that he is a God of kindness, peace and loves people in all aspects.

"I have family members, friends, and I have worked with many people who are gay and I have nothing but love and respect for every one of them.

"I do want to apologise for any confusion or offence this may have caused anyone, and I will pay more attention to what I 'like' in future."

England No 8 Billy Vunipola offered support for Folau's view on his own Instagram account, resulting in formal warnings from his club Saracens and the Rugby Football Union.

Vunipola was booed throughout last Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Munster and he was also confronted by a fan during Saracens' lap of honour at the Ricoh Arena following their 32-16 victory.