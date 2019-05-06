London Irish sign Australia prop Sekope Kepu from Waratahs

Australia prop Sekope Kepu (centre) joins from New South Wales Waratahs

London Irish have signed Australia prop Sekope Kepu from New South Wales Waratahs ahead of their return to the Premiership next season.

Kepu, 33, has 103 caps for Australia, and has played the majority of his club career for the Australian Super Rugby side, as well as spending the 2015-16 season with Bordeaux.

In 2018, Kepu became the first prop to play 100 Tests for Australia and has made 69 starts for his country since his international debut in 2008.

Kepu said: "I'm excited at the opportunity to join London Irish as they return back to the Premiership next season. I was very impressed by the facilities at Hazelwood and the new stadium taking shape in West London, so as a player, it is an exciting time to be joining the club."

Director of rugby Declan Kidney said: "We look forward to welcoming Sekope Kepu to London Irish in the New Year after he fulfils his ARU commitments.

"He will bring valuable experience to our front-row, and having proved himself at the highest level, we are excited to have him join us here at Hazelwood."