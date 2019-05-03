Dean Ryan set to leave RFU role to coach Dragons

Dean Ryan is set to take up the vacant Dragons coaching job, according to reports

Dean Ryan is set to leave his role at the RFU to take up the vacant Dragons coaching job, according to reports.

Ryan was appointed head of international player development at the RFU in 2016 when he left his post as Worcester coach after guiding the Warriors to the Premiership in 2015.

The Dragons have been without a head coach since Bernard Jackman parted ways with the Welsh Region in December last year, with Ceri Jones in charge in an interim role since then. Jones is expected to stay on at the club under Ryan.

The Dragons recruited heavily in the summer, including bringing in British and Irish Lions Ross Moriarty and Richard Hibbard.

However, they failed to make it into the Guinness PRO14 play-offs after a disappointing season in which they finished second last in Conference B, four points above the Kings at the bottom of the table.