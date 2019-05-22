World Rugby launches campaign to increase participation in women's game

World Rugby has launched a new global campaign called 'Try and Stop Us' to revolutionise women's rugby.

Women's rugby is one of sport's great success stories, experiencing unprecedented growth around the world and for the second year running, more young girls have got into rugby globally than boys, while more than 40 per cent of rugby's 400 million fanbase are female.

The Try and Stop Us global campaign, developed with the support of national unions and regions, has used striking, inspiring stories of 15 women and girls involved in rugby at all levels of the game from around the world, who are 'unstoppable'.

USA Sevens player Kiki Morgan at the Women in Rugby launch

They have challenged barriers to participation and demonstrated how rugby has empowered them to get where they are today, both on and off the pitch.

"We firmly believe that the development of women in rugby is the single greatest opportunity for our sport to grow in the next decade, which is why we are proud to share our exciting new brand identity today," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

"Not only is women's rugby experiencing unprecedented growth around the world but we are well on the way to realising our vision of a more equitable game for all through the implementation of our ambitious strategic women's action plan, which is having a transformational effect on all areas of the game.

School girls taking part in a match in New Zealand

"From the highest levels of the sport's governance to grassroots participation, we are wholly committed to driving gender-balance and ensuring that women have equal opportunities both on and off the field, driving increased involvement and engagement in the women's game from fans, audiences, players and investors."

For more information on the #TryAndStopUs campaign, visit www.women.rugby