Israel Folau makes fresh anti-LGBT slurs at church congregation in Australia

Former Australian rugby player Israel Folau has made fresh homophobic slurs at a congregation in Sydney, telling a church the devil is "trying to instil" homosexuality and gender fluidity into society.

The 30-year-old devout Christian also directed comments at young transgender people undergoing treatment and the Australian government's policy on under 16s who seek gender transitioning.

In April, the former Wallabies centre was sacked by Rugby Australia after saying on his Instagram account "hell awaits" for "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators".

Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia and his club side New South Wales Waratahs over anti-LGBT posts

In a video from Truth of Jesus Christ Church in Sydney, he told a congregation: "They allow young kids in primary school to have the permission to be able to change their gender if they want, or take away the permission of their parents.

"Now they are trying to take control as a government to make those decisions, if we are having kids that are sixteen years old or younger that don't even know what they're doing.

"This is what the devil is trying to do, to instil into the government, into this world, into society, and it is slowly happening."

Folau is currently taking legal action against Rugby Australia and club side the Waratahs who also tore up his contract over the anti-LGBT social media posts.

Earlier in June, RA said it has acted with "professionalism" following Folau's email to the organisation's directors, where he demanded answers on how details of his recent misconduct hearing were leaked to the media.

Tonga have recently offered the exiled Australian a potential 2023 World Cup spot after his Wallabies omission.