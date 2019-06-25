Israel Folau's new fundraiser raises over A$850k (£464k)

Israel Folau was sacked from his Australia and Waratahs contract after posting offensive messages on social media

A new fundraising page set up to pay for sacked Australia full-back Israel Folau's legal fees has raised over A$850,000 (£464,000), as of Tuesday morning.

The campaign has been set up by the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) in response to GoFundMe's decision to shut down Folau's original fundraising page.

ACL managing director Martyn Iles says he has spoken to the 30-year-old, and pledged A$100k to his cause "because it's right and sets an important legal precedent".

Folau is trying to raise A$3m for his legal battle with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs after he was sacked from his A$5m four-year deal for a high-level breach of their code of conduct.

The fundamentalist Christian posted a picture on social media earlier this year containing the message that 'hell awaits homosexuals', among other groups.

Folau has begun legal proceedings against Rugby Australia and the Waratahs at the Fair Work Commission - an industrial relations tribunal - saying he is pursuing his right to religious freedom.

The GoFundMe page raised A$750k, but the website said it 'supported LGBTIQ+ people' and would refund all donations after deeming Folau's fundraiser to have breached their terms and conditions.