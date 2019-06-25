Leicester Tigers put up for sale 'in best interests of the club'

Leicester Tigers say they have been put up for sale, with the decision being made "in the best interests of the club, its players, supporters and shareholders".

Leicester say CVC Capital Partners' investment in Premiership Rugby Limited has sparked interest in the club from several parties.

The Tigers board are now running a "formal sale process", as well as a "full strategic review as part of long-term plans to reclaim its status as a dominant force in English and European rugby".

More to follow...