Danny Cipriani set to be recalled by England in World Cup training squad

Danny Cipriani will have the chance to prove himself to Eddie Jones again

Danny Cipriani is set to be added to England's Rugby World Cup training squad, Sky Sports News understands.

The 31-year-old Gloucester fly-half will link up with the 28 players already training with the national squad this weekend.

Despite being the Premiership player of the year, Cipriani hasn't been involved in an England training squad since his arrest for assault in Jersey last year.

England head coach Eddie Jones has only included Cipriani in two of his squads since taking charge in 2016.

He has won just two England caps - both against South Africa last June.