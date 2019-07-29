Jack Nowell returns home from England camp for medical assessment

Exeter's Jack Nowell got injured in the Premiership final

Jack Nowell has returned home from England's training camp in Italy to complete a routine medical assessment after undergoing ankle surgery in mid-June.

Nowell was injured in Exeter's Gallagher Premiership final defeat by Saracens and although a date for his comeback was not given, the Chiefs stated he would be available for the World Cup.

The 26-year-old wing will continue rehabilitation at his club with the first of England's two camps in Treviso ending on Friday.

"Jack Nowell has returned home for a routine surgical review of his ankle," a Rugby Football Union statement read.

England have plenty of back three options for their 31-man World Cup squad, which is named on August 12, but Nowell is a likely pick if fit.

The hard-running British and Irish Lion has won 33 caps for England since making his debut in 2014.