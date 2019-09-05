Anthony Watson says England must play without fear of injury against Italy

Anthony Watson has featured in the past two England internationals

Anthony Watson insists England will play without fear of sustaining an injury in their final World Cup warm-up Test against Italy on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action.

The Bath full-back, who only returned from a serious Achilles injury in April following a 13 month lay-off, says his team-mates must not drop their standards at St James' Park in their final Quilter International.

Eddie Jones' side head out to Japan on Sunday aiming to land a first World Cup since Jonny Wilkinson's last-minute drop-kick secured a historic triumph in 2003.

"You can't worry about it and I'm not worried about it," said Watson on the possibility of picking up an injury against Italy.

"As soon as you start going into contact at 85 per cent and start worrying about making sure you get on the plane on Sunday, you won't play as well as you can and you'd probably get injured anyway."

England bounced back after defeat to Wales in Cardiff with a convincing 57-15 victory over Ireland at Twickenham on August 25, meaning they have won two of their three summer internationals.

Jones has confirmed he will hand a debut to winger Ruaridh McConnochie and Watson is convinced his Bath team-mate, who has been selected in the 31-man squad heading to the Far East, can bring a new dimension to the national side.

Ruaridh McConnochie will make his England debut against Italy at St James' Park

"Having played with Ruaridh at club level I now know a bit about him and what to expect," Watson added.

"He's blown my mind in how he's come into this set-up. He's always hungry for knowledge and trying to learn, so nothing has really fazed him.

"He's taken it in his stride and torn it up really, which is testament to him as a bloke. He's deceptively strong in how he carries the ball.

"He never gives up and doesn't go down easily."

