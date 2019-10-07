Josh Navidi determined to take Rugby World Cup chance with Wales

Josh Navidi had to wait four years between his first and second Wales caps

Josh Navidi says he is determined to make the most of his World Cup adventure after reflecting on his "crazy" journey into the Wales side.

The Cardiff Blues back-rower made his debut for Warren Gatland's side in 2013, but then had to wait four years for his second cap.

Navidi is now a regular for Wales and will start their pool match against Fiji on Wednesday, which will see them qualify for the quarter-finals with a win.

Navidi has 21 Wales caps

"It's been crazy," said Navidi. "A couple of months ago I did take a step back and think about it. If you had said to me fours ago that I would be playing in this World Cup, I probably wouldn't have believed you.

"It is nice to be here embracing it and taking the opportunity. Hopefully I can just keep the jersey and keep on playing.

"It has gone well. I know the jersey can be taken off you so quickly, so I just have to embrace it. You have to take it when you can and hold on to it for as long as you can."

Gatland is effusive in his praise for Navidi and says some of the biggest coaches in the world have enquired about the 28-year-old.

Warren Gatland says opposition coaches are often impressed by Navidi

The head coach said: "He runs hard, tackles hard, does the basics well and doesn't make many mistakes.

"I remember speaking to John Mitchell [England defence coach] after we played England at home, and he said that the England boys have a lot of respect for him as a player. That to me is recognition of quality.

"A few years ago - I think it was one of Josh's first games when we played the All Blacks - and Steve Hansen said: 'where did you get that number seven from?'

"We are very lucky in that department. We have some real quality loose forwards who are all capable of doing a job, and there is some real competition there."