Alun Wyn Jones says Warren Gatland has raised Welsh expectations

Wales coach Warren Gatland will step down after Friday's Bronze Final against New Zealand

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says Warren Gatland created expectation "that has gone through the roof" during his time as head coach.

Gatland's 12-year Wales reign ends on Friday with the World Cup bronze medal match against New Zealand.

Jones has won 115 of his 133 Wales caps during the Gatland era, including leading his country to a Six Nations Grand Slam and World Cup semi-final.

"He has created expectation - there is always expectation playing rugby for Wales - but that has gone through the roof in the last 12 years over his tenure. That is a privilege," Jones said.

2:50 Wales suffered a heartbreaking 19-16 World Cup semi-final defeat against South Africa in Warren Gatland's penultimate game in charge Wales suffered a heartbreaking 19-16 World Cup semi-final defeat against South Africa in Warren Gatland's penultimate game in charge

"He is fiercely loyal, not only to players, but to the country and the job. When the pressure has come on, he has stuck to his guns.

"I am fortunate to be involved in his tenure. He is one of, if not the most successful northern hemisphere coaches ever. Obviously, an appearance on Saturday [in the World Cup final] has eluded us. That would have been the jewel in the crown.

"From where we were in 2007 to where we are now - one quarter-final, two semi-finals, three Grand Slams and a Six Nations championship - it's a far cry from where we were. Those markers speak volumes, rather than one individual performance."

Gatland will leave fantastic Wales legacy

Gatland has been hailed for leaving "a fantastic legacy" by assistant coach Neil Jenkins ahead of his farewell game as Wales head coach.

Warren is an incredible man," Jenkins said. "Not just his rugby ability and knowledge, but as a person.

"I would like to think he has left a fantastic legacy in terms of his results and successes since he's been here since 2008, and the development of a lot of good young players coming through.

"Maybe there are a couple [of players] at their last World Cup - who knows? - but there are a lot of players who will be here at the next World Cup and hopefully the one after that.

"His knowledge and what he has done for our game is immense, really, and 'thank you' is certainly not enough as far as I am concerned.

"He is a god, a god of the game as far as I am concerned."