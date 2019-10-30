Warren Gatland backs England to win Rugby World Cup final against South Africa

Warren Gatland has given his support towards Eddie Jones' England ahead of Saturday's World Cup final against South Africa

Warren Gatland has wished England well for the World Cup final against South Africa and described their semi-final victory against New Zealand as their best performance in the last decade.

England head coach Eddie Jones taunted Gatland after his Wales counterpart suggested the finalists might have peaked too early in their 19-7 victory against the two-time defending World Cup champions.

Gatland made his comments after he missed out on setting up an all-British showpiece in Yokohama on Saturday as they lost 19-16 against South Africa.

Jones, who will now target a second World Cup triumph, later said in response: "Well, guys, can you just send my best wishes to Warren to make sure he enjoys the third and fourth place play-off."

But speaking on Wednesday after he named his side for the play-off match against the Springboks, Gatland was full of praise for Jones' side.

"I was reflecting on the experiences I've seen in the past," Gatland said.

"I was thinking about 2011 and the All Blacks. They had a big game against Australia in the semi-final, and they maybe looked at that as their final.

"They played France in the final and it was probably a game they thought they could potentially win comfortably. It ended up being a very tight game.

"I thought England were excellent against the All Blacks - it was the best I've seen England play in the last 10 years. I thought they were outstanding."

Gatland has worked with a number of the England players as head coach of the British and Irish Lions, who he will lead for a third time in South Africa in 2021, and is hopeful England can emulate their 2003 triumph.

England are aiming to become the first World Cup winner from the northern hemisphere since their triumph 16 years ago

"I think it will be a great final with two physical teams, and I hope a northern hemisphere team can win the World Cup," he said.

"There are a lot of players there who I've been fortunate to have had personal contact with through the [British and Irish] Lions, and I want to wish them all the best."

Gatland will conclude his 12-year tenure in charge of Wales after the All Blacks game, during which he has won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reached two World Cup semi-finals.

Victory against New Zealand will see Wales match their best-ever finish at a World Cup, achieved at the maiden edition in 1987.