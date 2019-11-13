Rory Best to captain Barbarians in final game alongside Springbok Rugby World Cup winners
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 13/11/19 1:43pm
Ireland's Rory Best will bring the curtain down on his professional career by captaining a Barbarians outfit picked by England's Eddie Jones to face Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday.
Within the 23-man invitational squad, three Springbok Rugby World Cup winners are picked as wing Makazole Mapimpi and loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira start - the latter, like Best, in the final game of his rugby career - while centre Lukanyo Am starts on the bench.
More to follow...
KILLIK CUP TEAM NEWS 📰🏆— Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) November 13, 2019
v @Fijirugby 🇫🇯#Baabaas #rugby #rugbyunited 🏉 pic.twitter.com/sP0pLLvYZm