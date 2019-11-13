Rugby Union News

Rory Best to captain Barbarians in final game alongside Springbok Rugby World Cup winners

Last Updated: 13/11/19 1:43pm

Rory Best will conclude his 15-year professional career by captaining the Barbarians against Fiji
Rory Best will conclude his 15-year professional career by captaining the Barbarians against Fiji

Ireland's Rory Best will bring the curtain down on his professional career by captaining a Barbarians outfit picked by England's Eddie Jones to face Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday.

Within the 23-man invitational squad, three Springbok Rugby World Cup winners are picked as wing Makazole Mapimpi and loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira start - the latter, like Best, in the final game of his rugby career - while centre Lukanyo Am starts on the bench.

More to follow...

