Rory Best to captain Barbarians in final game alongside Springbok Rugby World Cup winners

Rory Best will conclude his 15-year professional career by captaining the Barbarians against Fiji

Ireland's Rory Best will bring the curtain down on his professional career by captaining a Barbarians outfit picked by England's Eddie Jones to face Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday.

Within the 23-man invitational squad, three Springbok Rugby World Cup winners are picked as wing Makazole Mapimpi and loosehead prop Tendai Mtawarira start - the latter, like Best, in the final game of his rugby career - while centre Lukanyo Am starts on the bench.

More to follow...