LISTEN: Rugby World Cup winner and South Africa captain Siya Kolisi podcast

Listen to our exclusive interview with South Africa captain Siya Kolisi

World Cup winner Siya Kolisi spoke exclusively to Sky on Wednesday after leading South Africa to glory.

The 28-year-old skippered the Springboks to a memorable triumph in Japan this year, joining the South Africa teams of 1995 and 2007 in being crowned world champions.

Listen as Kolisi spoke powerfully to Sky's CEO of Future Sport, Barney Francis, about the victory over England in the final and the aftermath, with the team's return to South Africa being greeted by joyous scenes of celebration everywhere they went.

The back row reflected on his inspirational journey from a tough upbringing in the Zwide township to becoming the first black player to captain his country as well.

And hear what happened when Liverpool fan Kolisi met Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.