Shaun Edwards ready for new challenge as France defence coach

Shaun Edwards first game as France coach is against England on February 2

Shaun Edwards hopes to help France develop a killer instinct in tight games when he takes over as defence coach next month.

Edwards' 12-year stint as Wales coach came to an end after the Rugby World Cup and he is busy preparing for his new role with Les Bleus under their head coach Fabian Galthie.

France were knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage by Edwards and Wales, the latest in a long line of narrow defeats against the Six Nations champions.

However, Edwards was impressed with their performances in Japan and is looking forward to working with the players as they build towards their Six Nations opener against England in Paris on February 2.

Speaking to Will Greenwood's Podcast, Edwards said: "France made a lot of progress at the last World Cup. Fabian went in with certain other members of staff and, let's be honest, [Wales] were quite fortunate to beat them.

"Unfortunately we didn't see them against England, which would have been a great test for them after being well beaten by England [44-8] in the last Six Nations.

"We had a meeting a few weeks ago. My main message to the other coaches is we need to start winning those tight games.

"Most games at elite level sport are one-score games. Wales lost by three points in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"France have to find the ability to win those one-score games. The last six times Wales have played France it has been one score either way."

Fabien Galthie (left) and his new coaching staff of Laurent Labit, William Servat, Thibault Giroud, Karim Ghezal, Edwards, Nicolas Buffa and Raphael Ibanez

Edwards held talks with France earlier this year after helping Wales win a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Wales conceded 65 points and seven tries during the championship, which was in stark contrast to France who shipped 118 points and 15 tries.

"The French lads play with a lot of passion but that's not enough at any level nowadays," said Edwards.

"We have to get structures in place. I'm sure they had structure last year but they seemed to lose it at certain times, particularly against England.

"I can't expect to put all the detail I had with Wales in straight away as that would be overload. But what's fantastic for me is they have generally been doing the same thing with Fabian. He was pretty honest with me - he said he pretty much copied Wales' defence. So it's not new to the players."

France have some big talented athletes who are quite skilful as well. My remit is to bring that professionalism and intensity Shaun Edwards

Edwards had been linked with a number of coaching jobs, including a return to rugby league with his former club Wigan Warriors, but France's offer was too good to refuse.

"France were the only international team who gave me a guaranteed four-and-a-half-year deal so I decided to go there," said Edwards, who has been looking at houses in Perpignan where there is already a Wigan contingent - Sam and Joel Tomkins play for Super League side Catalans Dragons.

"There was talk from other nations but some were only two-year deals. I'd always signed four-year deals with Wales."

Edwards will be reunited with Raphael Ibanez, who played under him at Wasps and is now France's team manager, and admitted his involvement was a contributing factor.

Edwards spent 12 years as Wales defence coach

He has spent the past two weeks watching French players in Champions Cup action. On paper, he says France can be a match for anyone. The task is translating that onto the pitch.

"Consistency, and consistency of tactics and intensity," replied Edwards when asked about the biggest challenge facing France.

"They have some big talented athletes who are quite skilful as well. My remit is to bring that professionalism and intensity.

"I've been a professional since 1983 and in that period I've learned an awful lot about the game, things to do and not to do. Hopefully I can contribute."