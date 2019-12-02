Wales and Scotland to face All Blacks in New Zealand next year
Last Updated: 02/12/19 8:07am
Wales and Scotland will play in New Zealand next year after they announced their 2020 home schedule.
Wayne Pivac, the former Auckland and North Harbour coach who is now in charge of Wales, will bring his side to New Zealand for two matches in July 2020, for their first visit to the country in four years.
The sides met in the bronze medal match of the World Cup in Japan, where the All Blacks ran out 40-17 winners, and they will face each other again in back-to-back Tests in Auckland and Wellington.
Scotland will also face the three-time world champions next year, with Gregor Townsend's side taking on the All Blacks in Dunedin on July 18 in their first game away to New Zealand for 20 years.
Three home Rugby Championship fixtures complete the All Blacks' schedule, with Australia coming to Wellington on August 15, followed by matches against Argentina in Hamilton and world champions South Africa at Eden Park.
It remains to be seen who will be in charge of New Zealand, with current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson among the favourites to take over from Steve Hansen.
All Blacks 2020 home schedule:
Wales, Saturday, July 4, Eden Park, Auckland
Wales, Saturday, July 11, Sky Stadium, Wellington
Scotland, Saturday, July 18, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Australia, Saturday, August 15, Sky Stadium, Wellington
Argentina, Saturday, August 29, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
South Africa, Saturday, September 5, Eden Park Auckland