Wales and Scotland to face All Blacks in New Zealand next year

Josh Adams is tackled by Aaron Smith

Wales and Scotland will play in New Zealand next year after they announced their 2020 home schedule.

Wayne Pivac, the former Auckland and North Harbour coach who is now in charge of Wales, will bring his side to New Zealand for two matches in July 2020, for their first visit to the country in four years.

The sides met in the bronze medal match of the World Cup in Japan, where the All Blacks ran out 40-17 winners, and they will face each other again in back-to-back Tests in Auckland and Wellington.

Wales will play New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland next year

Scotland will also face the three-time world champions next year, with Gregor Townsend's side taking on the All Blacks in Dunedin on July 18 in their first game away to New Zealand for 20 years.

Three home Rugby Championship fixtures complete the All Blacks' schedule, with Australia coming to Wellington on August 15, followed by matches against Argentina in Hamilton and world champions South Africa at Eden Park.

Wayne Pivac will lead Wales in two Tests in New Zealand in 2020

It remains to be seen who will be in charge of New Zealand, with current All Blacks assistant Ian Foster and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson among the favourites to take over from Steve Hansen.

All Blacks 2020 home schedule:

Wales, Saturday, July 4, Eden Park, Auckland

Wales, Saturday, July 11, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Scotland, Saturday, July 18, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Australia, Saturday, August 15, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Argentina, Saturday, August 29, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

South Africa, Saturday, September 5, Eden Park Auckland