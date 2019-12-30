Brok Harris extends Dragons stay

Brok Harris joined the Dragons in 2014 after playing for Super Rugby side Stormers

The Dragons have confirmed prop Brok Harris has extended his contract with the Guinness PRO14 club for an undisclosed length of time.

South African-born Harris joined the Welsh region in 2014 after playing for Super Rugby side Stormers and Western Province in the Currie Cup.

The 34-year-old has made 120 appearances for the Dragons and said he was 'excited and happy' on the new deal.

"We're building something at the Dragons and I want to be part of the group that helps the region grow," Harris said.

"Working under (director of rugby) Dean Ryan has been good. He didn't come in and change everything overnight, but with his experience and knowledge, we're making some progress."

Harris follows Wales internationals Ollie Griffiths and Rhodri Williams in agreeing contract extensions with the regions.