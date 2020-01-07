Saracens' Max Malins on sidelines again after breaking foot for second time

Max Malins underwent surgery on Monday after breaking his foot for a second time

Saracens back Max Malins faces a lengthy lay-off after breaking his foot for a second time.

The Gallagher Premiership club said he was injured during a 14-7 defeat against Exeter nine days ago.

Malins, 23, only returned to action in December, having broken a metatarsal in pre-season and requiring a pin to be inserted during surgery.

He has now suffered what is understood to be exactly the same injury.

Saracens believe Malins, who underwent successful surgery on Monday, will be sidelined for approximately three months.

Malins, equally adept at fly-half or full-back, impressed in Saracens colours during his comeback games last month.

But his latest absence is a major blow for Saracens boss Mark McCall, with full-back options Alex Goode and Liam Williams are also injured.

Goode is still recovering from a chest injury and Williams is out due to an ankle problem suffered while on World Cup duty with Wales in October.