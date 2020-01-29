LISTEN: Nick Easter on Super Rugby, Six Nations and Sarries

Former Harlequins and England No 8 Nick Easter, who was was assistant coach at the Sharks in 2019, previews the new season of Super Rugby.

The new Super Rugby campaign kicks off on Friday and Easter shares his experiences of the tournament in 2019 as he speaks to Rupert Cox.

Easter also gives his take on the Six Nations for which he believes England have the momentum to be the "best team in the world", although he can see a win for France in Paris this weekend.

As well as previewing all the action, Easter discusses the Saracens salary cap scandal and explains what really angered him about the whole situation.

The Nick Easter special podcast this week is in addition to the Will Greenwood podcast in which Will and Rupert preview the Six Nations.