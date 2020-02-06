Jacob Stockdale signs three-year IRFU deal

Jacob Stockdale's new deal runs until 2023

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a three-year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Stockdale's new deal - his first central contract with Ireland - will see him, and compatriot James Ryan who signed also signed a new contract earlier this week, under contract with Ireland up until at least the next Rugby World Cup.

The 23-year-old, who made his Ulster debut against Benetton in January 2016, reached the final of the 2016 U20 World Rugby Championships with the Ireland U20s, scoring four tries that campaign.

Stockdale said: "I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract. I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments.

"Things have been going really well at Ulster and there are exciting things happening in the Ireland set-up and the IRFU High-Performance Centre is world-class. I look forward to performing on the field for both Ulster and Ireland."

Stockdale made his international debut against the USA in the 2017 summer tour, scoring a try in the opening quarter of the game.

Stockdale came through the ranks at Ulster

He then went on to score 10 tries for his country across the 2017/18 season that included seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign where he was named Player of the Championship.

David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, said "Jacob has continued to grow as a player after bursting onto the scheme in his debut Six Nations season.

"He has performed at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster and has huge potential to develop further on the international stage."

The winger has scored 16 tries in his 26 Test match appearances for Ireland so far and 27 tries in 63 appearances for club Ulster.