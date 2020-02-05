James Ryan: Leinster lock signs three-year IRFU contract extension

James Ryan has won 24 caps for Ireland

Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan has signed a three-year contract extension with the IRFU, which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ryan has won 24 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2017 and has developed into a key player in the Irish pack.

The 23-year-old was part of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning side in 2018 and has also won two PRO14 titles and a European Rugby Champions Cup with Leinster, who he has made 37 appearances for, scoring two tries.

IRFU high performance director David Nucifora said: "James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high-level performances for both Ireland and Leinster.

"He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster."

"I am delighted to sign an IRFU contract," Ryan said.

"A lot has been packed into the start of my professional career with both Ireland and Leinster and there has been some great success and a few disappointments but I am involved in two very exciting squads that want to be challenging for trophies."

Ryan has already won two PRO14 titles and a European Rugby Champions Cup with Leinster

Having broken through under former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, Ryan looks set to be a staple of successor Andy Farrell's plans.

He started Ireland's 19-12 victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in their Six Nations opener last weekend and will be in contention to feature again against Wales in the second round of matches.

Ryan and Ireland will hope to keep their Grand Slam hopes alive with victory, but they will have to reckon without injured team-mate Garry Ringrose, who is sidelined with a hand injury.