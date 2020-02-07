Sam Underhill: England under pressure to rescue Six Nations title bid

1:27 England flanker Sam Underhill speaks about the country's big rivalry with Scotland England flanker Sam Underhill speaks about the country's big rivalry with Scotland

Sam Underhill admits the "pressure is on" as England attempt to rescue their Guinness Six Nations title pursuit from oblivion at Murrayfield.

Underhill relishes an international rivalry with Scotland that dates back to 1871 and spans 137 Tests as Eddie Jones' men look to wrestle back control of the Calcutta Cup for the first time in two years.

"For us the pressure is on, which is something you can ignore and try to play down or it's something you can embrace," Underhill said.

0:30 England defence coach John Mitchell says he is wary of the threat posed by Scotland's fly-half Adam Hastings ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland England defence coach John Mitchell says he is wary of the threat posed by Scotland's fly-half Adam Hastings ahead of their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland

England suffered a pride-denting 24-17 defeat by France in their first match of the tournament last weekend and Underhill insists there is a desire to atone for a wounding performance.

"We're incredibly hungry. In terms of last week especially, when you have a disappointing result there's nothing more that you want than another game," the Bath flanker said.

"We've got a chance as a group to improve and show each other what we're about to perform for one another.

"The fact that it just happens to be a Calcutta Cup is probably even better for us because there's more pressure and that's something you need to perform at your best."