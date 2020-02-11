Dai Young: Wasps director of rugby stepping back from first-team duties for interim period

Dai Young has stepped back from first-team duties at Wasps

Wasps have confirmed that director of rugby Dai Young is stepping back from his first-team duties "for an interim period".

Young's place in the Wasps dugout will be taken by Lee Blackett, who has been the club's backs coach, and he will be in charge for Saturday's trip to Leicester Tigers, officially taking on a role as interim head coach.

The club also said in their brief statement about Young that "further announcements will be made in due course".

The Welshman was not present at Wasps' media session on Monday, with questions instead being answered by the club's defence coach Ian Costello.

Wasps are currently ninth in the Premiership table but, despite winning three of their last five games, their record since the start of the 2018-19 season has been generally poor.

Young, a former Wales international, has been Wasps director of rugby since 2011 and brought Blackett to the club in 2015 after a spell in charge of Championship side Rotherham.