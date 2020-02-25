Toby Booth appointed Ospreys head coach following Harlequins role

Toby Booth is joining Ospreys on a three-year contract

Ospreys have appointed Toby Booth as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The Swansea-based Guinness PRO14 region announced that Booth will take charge this summer.

Booth made his name during a successful four-year stint as London Irish boss.

He was also part of the Bath coaching staff for several seasons and is currently working at Harlequins on a short-term contract.

"The Ospreys is a side full of rich talent and international experience. It is an ambitious group and has good potential to improve," Booth told Ospreys' official website.

Toby Booth talking to Harlequins captain Chris Robshaw, who is also leaving the club at the end of the season

"Having developed players throughout my career, I look forward to adding value to this squad of players and developing their performances on the pitch.

"This rich rugby region has always produced young talent. The ability to help players reach their potential was a contributing factor in wanting this role."

Ospreys have claimed just two victories in all competitions this season, while they lost all six of their Heineken Champions Cup pool games.

Performance director Mike Ruddock added: "Toby is a vastly-experienced coach who has proven himself over many years in the English Premiership with London Irish, Bath and Harlequins.

"He is an excellent communicator and an innovative coach.

"His track record of developing a high-performance rugby programme impressed the interview panel and the senior players that met with him during the recruitment process.

"There were a number of outstanding candidates on our short-list. However, Toby's ability to outline his impressive coaching philosophy and his rugby-specific knowledge marked him out as a stand-out coach."