PRO14: Munster seal bonus point; Dragons edge out Cheetahs

Gavin Coombes helped Munster seal a bonus-point win over Scarlets

Munster 29-10 Scarlets

Gavin Coombes scored an 84th-minute bonus-point try as Munster overcame 14-man Scarlets at Thomond Park.

Opening his try account at senior level, the Cork-born replacement lock crossed twice during the final quarter as Munster's Conference B rivals paid the price for Sam Lousi's 33rd-minute red card and a late Tevita Ratuva sin-binning.

The third-placed Scarlets trailed 10-3 at half-time, with Munster Academy No 8 Jack O'Sullivan touching down soon after Tongan lock Lousi's dismissal for punching during an off-the-ball incident.

Munster captain Billy Holland and Scarlets replacement Javan Sebastian traded tries either side of the hour mark but Ratuva's 70th-minute yellow card opened the way for Coombes to grab a closing double which leaves Munster only two points behind table-topping Edinburgh.

Dragons 13-10 Cheetahs

Sam Davies booted a penalty with the last kick of the game as the Dragons beat the Cheetahs in a scrappy encounter at Rodney Parade.

Winger Jared Rosser scored the only try for the Dragons, while fly-half Davies kicked his side's other points, including the winner.

Cheetahs had taken the lead early on with a try from Junior Pokomela, with playmaker Tian Schoeman adding the conversion and a penalty.

The win leaves the Dragons 10 points behind the South African side in fifth place in Conference A.