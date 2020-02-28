PRO14: Wins for Leinster and Edinburgh

Ryan Baird celebrates his hat-trick for Leinster

Leinster set new PRO14 match winning streak with win over Glasgow, while Edinburgh edge Cardiff.

Leinster 55-19 Glasgow

Rampaging Academy lock Ryan Baird helped himself to a memorable hat-trick in Leinster's 55-19 Guinness PRO14 bonus point win over Glasgow at the RDS.

It took just three-and-a-half minutes for 20-year-old man-of-the-match Baird to crash over, the hosts' thunderous attack producing further scores for Dave Kearney, James Lowe and captain Scott Fardy to create a 24-7 half-time lead.

James Lowe scores a try despite the attentions of Kyle Steyn

Kyle Steyn deftly doubled Glasgow's try tally, adding to Tommy Seymour's slick 25th-minute effort, but Lowe completed his brace before Baird brilliantly accelerated away in the 55th minute and then went over again past the hour.

Kearney finished with a hat-trick of his own, cancelling out an Alex Allan score, on a night that Leinster moved 20 points clear at the top of Conference A. They have also set a new 15-match record for consecutive victories in the Championship, eclipsing Munster's 14 from 2011.

Edinburgh 14-6 Cardiff Blues

George Taylor scores for Edinburgh

Edinburgh remain top of Conference B in the Guinness PRO14 after edging past Cardiff 14-6 in a far from thrilling affair at BT Murrayfield.

There was no sign of the swashbuckling rugby that had seen Richard Cockerill's men demolish Connacht seven days earlier.

Cardiff's Ben Thomas is tackled by James Johnson

However, the result was more important than the performance and Edinburgh continued their march towards the play-offs while preserving a run the means they are still unbeaten this season.

The hosts led 8-6 at the interval after George Taylor touched down and Simon Hickey kicked a penalty, while Jason Tovey responded for the Welsh outfit with two penalties.

And the only scoring of the second period came in the closing eight minutes when Hickey added two further penalties.