Dan Lydiate agrees new two-year deal with Ospreys

Dan Lydiate has committed his future to the Ospreys

Flanker Dan Lydiate has agreed a new two-year deal with the Ospreys.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 64 times by Wales, has played 63 times for Ospreys since joining from Racing 92 in 2014.

The former British and Irish Lion has acted as Ospreys captain this season while Justin Tipuric has been away on Wales duty.

"Signing a new deal gives me security for my family and I am looking forward to where the Ospreys are now heading," said Lydiate.

"It has been a tough season, but hopefully we can get back to where we should belong and I want to be a part of it.

"It has been a really tough year, but I have enjoyed being captain while Tips has been away.

"You do feel more responsible for the losses but I have been honoured to lead the boys out for every game I have this season.

"I still think I have a lot of rugby left in me in an Ospreys jersey. I have had a tough couple of years with injury and I am just enjoying playing back-to-back games."

Wales centre Owen Watkin signed a new three-year deal to remain with Ospreys

Lydiate is the latest player to re-sign for the Ospreys joining backrower Sam Cross, centre Owen Watkin, locks Bradley Davies and Adam Beard, wing Keelan Giles, fullback Cai Evans and props Ma'afu Fia, Tom Botha and Rhodri Jones in recent weeks.

Ospreys rugby general manager Dan Griffiths says Lydiate's leadership qualities and experience are vital to the squad.

"Dan is a warrior, and is hugely respected at the club," said Griffiths.

"He is a player that always sets very high standards, particularly for himself, and leads by that example. In adversity this season he has really stood up in the environment, and as always plays with complete commitment to the team.

"Being able to retain players like Dan is really important to both the squad and the club. His quality, experience and competitiveness will be crucial on the pitch, but also it is these qualities that educate the young players on what being a top professional is all about.

"It's important to get the blend right, and in Dan who know you have a player and a person that will give every last drop to ensure the Ospreys are successful moving forward."