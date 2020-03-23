Harlequins ask staff to take a 25 per cent pay cut through coronavirus crisis

Harlequins are the seventh English Premiership club to ask staff to take pay cuts

Harlequins have asked all staff to take a 25 per cent wage cut in order to save the club during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief executive Laurie Dalrymple has pledged to look after their lowest earners and those facing financial difficulty but say they need to "take action now to ensure the security of our staff and the financial viability of the club. These are incredibly tough decisions in unprecedented times."

In a statement he explained: "The past few days have been turbulent, unnerving and challenging for us all.

"Rugby has for the moment rightly paused, but in times like these, the most important thing is staying healthy and safe with the welfare of families and communities of paramount importance."

With the clubs training ground at Surrey Sports Park and their stadium at The Stoop shut down, Dalrymple said the lack of regular income streams left them with no choice for the sake of their future.

"This move hasn't been taken lightly, but in order to protect jobs, the future of Harlequins and the excellent and committed people that resides within.

"Even with this important contribution, we will need all of our stakeholders to come together to help secure the Club's future."

Several of Harlequins' Premiership rivals have already asked for similar pay cuts, with Leicester Tigers, Saracens, Sale, Gloucester, Wasps and Worcester all announcing 25 per cent pay cuts.

Bristol Bears have also announced budget cuts, although the figures remain undisclosed.