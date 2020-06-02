Top 14 rugby season in France abandoned with no champion or relegation

The Top 14 season has been abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic with no champion or relegation, the French rugby league (LNR) announced.

The 2019/20 season has also been ended in PRO D2 - in the second division in France - without promotion or relegation to Federale 1, the highest level of amateur rugby in the country.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the LNR said as a result of the "exceptional circumstances" brought about by the coronavirus outbreak the standings in the Top 14 and PRO D2 table would be taken from the conclusion of the 17th and 23rd round of fixtures respectively.

Bordeaux Begles were top of the Top 14 table when the league was suspended, eight points clear of nearest rivals Lyon, with Stade Francais bottom. Colomiers led Perpignan by one point in the race for promotion from PRO 2.

The decision had been widely expected since the LNR and the club presidents reached an agreement on April 30 to call off the campaign.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe said in April that the 2019-20 season of sport would not be able to resume, although the government's measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus left room for games to be played without spectators.

The LNR added that the European qualifying spots would be attributed "once the European Professional Club Rugby have confirmed the format of competition applicable in 2020-21".

Club rugby across Europe has been affected with the Gallagher Premiership and PRO14 seasons suspended indefinitely.

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup were also suspended in mid-March with October mooted as a possible date for the final of this season's competition.