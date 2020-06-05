Joe Marler signs new Harlequins contract

Joe Marler has committed his future to Harlequins

Joe Marler has signed a "long-term" contract extension with Harlequins.

The England prop is a product of the Quins academy system and has made over 200 appearances since making his debut in 2009.

Marler was part of the Harlequins teams that won the Challenge Cup and Premiership in 2011 and 2012 respectively, and captained the club during the 2014/15 season.

The 29-year-old said: "I am a Harlequin, and I love the club. Growing up with Harlequins as my boyhood team, I remember getting thrown out of The Stoop as a fan when I was 12 because I had tried to run on the pitch.

"Now I get the chance to continue my journey with great friends, team-mates, coaches, and fans, without getting thrown out... yet!

"I'm immensely proud to have played for Quins over 200 times so far, I even managed to convince one of the previous bosses (Conor O'Shea) to make me captain once!

"Even more so during this pandemic affecting every single one of us, I cannot wait for my next opportunity to pull on the jersey, run out at The Stoop and welcome back the Quins family."

Marler has won 71 caps for England and came off the bench in last year's Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa. He also toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Harlequins' head of rugby Paul Gustard said: "It is outstanding news that Joe has committed his long-term future to the club.

"He is, without doubt, one of the best props in world rugby, and arguably the very best scrummaging loosehead prop in the modern era.

"It is vital in the Premiership to have strong set-piece fundamentals and securing Joe's future allows us to build a formidable front row with hookers like Elia Elia and Scott Baldwin allied with our new signing, the ginormous and destructive tighthead prop Wilco Louw, which gives us some real presence in the tight five.

"Joe's infectious personality off the field is as large as his presence on it and we are delighted he has shown his continued loyalty and commitment to the Quarters.

"I know his signature will spread plenty of smiles and give huge satisfaction to our fans and especially those that love the 'dark arts' of the front row!"