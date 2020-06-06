Sam Burgess' criticism of George and Mike Ford branded 'strange' by Geordan Murphy

Mike Ford (left) with his son George Ford (right)

Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy has defended George and Mike Ford following scathing criticism from Sam Burgess.

Earlier this week, Burgess described how he called Mike Ford - his former coach at Bath - a "snake", accusing him of using him as a "pawn" in a game of politics aimed at landing Ford the England coaching job.

Burgess also described how his relationship at the club with Mike's son George became strained after Burgess was named in the England side for a crucial game against Wales in the 2015 World Cup that Ford had been omitted for, claiming that the fly-half "would not talk to me, he was a bit sulky".

The relationship between Sam Burgess and Mike Ford broke down during the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Mike Ford is now the attack coach for Leicester, while George Ford moved to the Tigers from Bath in 2017.

Murphy was surprised by the timing and nature of the criticism from Burgess, and insists both Mike and George Ford have been positive influences within the Leicester dressing room.

"It is really strange and it has come at a strange time to be dragging things up from five years ago," Murphy has told Leicester Tigers TV.

"I have known Mike Ford for a very long time, I've known George Ford for a very long time. Mike coached me when I was an Ireland player. He has been through the world of rugby. He is incredibly experienced. He has been great for me in my role, in his support of me.

A rift developed between then Bath team-mates Sam Burgess (L) and George Ford (R) during the 2015 World Cup

"And George as well has been incredible for Leicester throughout his entire career. He has got a hell of an amount of caps, he is renowned as being an unbelievable team man. So to have bits and pieces dragged up is slightly confusing.

"I'm certainly very confident that both of those guys are very, very well received at Leicester and they are doing a great job. So it's not really for me to comment on that any more than for me to say that I'm very happy with the two Fords.

"People always have opinions and that's life. For whatever reason people say different things and we are just very happy to have both of the guys, we are very confident that they add to our environment.

"As I said, Mike has been great for me personally and a great support over the last couple of seasons and longer. I have known both guys a long time and they are both good human beings."