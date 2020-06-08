Tom Taylor: Top 14 club Pau sack former All Blacks fly-half

Tom Taylor left France in March despite being warned to remain in the country

Top-14 club Pau have sacked former All Blacks fly-half Tom Taylor for leaving France without permission during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor, who played three Tests for the All Blacks in 2013, left France on March 17 despite being asked to remain in the country in case the Top 14 resumed at short notice, the club said in a statement on their website.

"The club had no other recourse than to initiate a dismissal procedure against Mr. Tom Taylor," read the statement.

Taylor could not be immediately reached for comment.

French rugby officials abandoned the 2019-20 season last week without promotion or relegation.

Taylor, the son of former All Blacks inside centre Warwick, was called into the national side in 2013 when fellow fly-halves Dan Carter, Beauden Barrett and Aaron Cruden were all injured.

He left New Zealand in 2015 and joined Toulon before heading to Pau in 2016.