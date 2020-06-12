Maggie Alphonsi says RFU is working hard to improve diversity but still has 'a lot to do'

Former England international Maggie Alphonsi insists the RFU is working hard to improve diversity in rugby but accepts there is still "a lot to do".

World Cup winner Alphonsi, 36, is keen to play her part in making rugby more inclusive. She is currently the only black person sitting on the 61-strong RFU council, with women also under-represented.

The killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement has brought the issue of racial equality into sharp focus and Alphonsi says the RFU is actively trying to improve diversity at all levels of English rugby.

Alphonsi made 74 appearances for England

"When we talk about diversity I think what we tend to do with rugby is generally, we'll look at the first 15 players in the men's England side and ask 'is that diverse enough?' and actually you look at that squad and it's pretty diverse, there's a real mix of people there," Alphonsi told Sky Sports News.

"But actually our game isn't just about the men. It's about women, it's about the game at grassroots level, and I'd like to think that diversity has improved.

"We've still got a lot to do especially when I think about the women's game at the elite end, diversity is very limited. Diversity in roles of leadership and in positions of influence is also very limited.

"I truly believe that we are working to improve it, but we definitely have a lot to do to get to a point where I feel like we're really representing the population that play within our game."

'Pathway there to become RFU president'

Former England flanker Alphonsi was elected to the RFU council in 2016 and has reiterated her desire to become president one day. She feels the organisation is now progressive enough for that to happen.

"I truly do believe that the pathway is there for me to get to that," Alphonsi added. "I'm at a very good starting point and not until you make your ambitions clear do people actually start to realise what they can do to help support you.

"We've had so many good presidents. You look at Jason Leonard when he was the president in 2015 for the men's Rugby World Cup.

Alphonsi feels the RFU is now progressive enough for her to eventually become president

"He's a rugby player who has done so much for the game but also a rugby player who came from a state school, not necessarily the conventional school that you may see from the typical rugby union person.

"I definitely think that the pathway is there. I just now need to really make sure that I'm on that pathway and working towards that role.

"I've been part of the RFU in many different roles as an employee but also as a player so I know the game really well and I know the organisation really well.

"Being part of the council has definitely given me a better understanding of the organisation. I definitely think I'm in a very good position to work my way up to that role."