Tom Youngs: Leicester Tigers hooker confident rugby can 'kick on' once Premiership season resumes

Tom Youngs says enforced changes to Premiership Rugby because of coronavirus can have a positive impact

Leicester captain Tom Youngs is feeling optimistic about the future of rugby union as he and his team-mates step up preparations for a resumption of the Premiership season.

Premiership Rugby has set a target of August 15 for resuming the 2019/20 campaign which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Leicester's players began group sessions under strict guidelines as part of phase one of a return to training.

Asked about things that are being discussed away from the field, such as wage cuts and the game's future, Youngs told a press conference on Tuesday: "We want to help the club, Premiership Rugby are trying to do their bits and bobs.

"We're trying to fall in line with that and understand what is going forward from what it is.

The last Premiership fixture took place on March 8

"I think rugby is going to change a bit, and I think they will look at season structure, they will look at all sorts, that is what they are doing, and I can only imagine it being positive things coming out of it.

"It might take a knock for a little bit but I can see it kicking on from whenever we get back going again."

Regarding talks about wage cuts, Youngs added: "It is a very difficult one because it comes down to individuals and everyone is in different circumstances.

"I think the majority of it is all going in the right direction. I think some guys have still got some questions and as I said, it comes back to individual things.

"But we're back training and enjoying that and trying to work hard as a group and get back to playing rugby again."

Earlier in June, top-flight clubs agreed to reduce the league's salary cap on senior wage bills from £6.4m to £5m from the start of the 2021-22 season, but the decision was made without consulting the Rugby Players' Association.

In March, Leicester was among a number of Premiership sides whose players agreed to take 25 per cent wage cuts, but attempts two months later to make this reduction permanent for all sides were rebuffed.

Youngs said he felt Leicester had acted appropriately in their approach to the wage issue, adding: "I think it's a very difficult one for the club.

"They are trying to get the club through a tough spot, like many businesses around the world, and they are making some very tough decisions to do that. I wouldn't want to be in their shoes making those decisions.

"There's conversations going on with players and every one is an individual, different matter. But on the whole, we're heading in the right direction and it is going well."

Youngs feels morale has not been affected amongst Leicester's squad because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the season.

He added: "For individuals, it can be a tough one to get your heads around, to understand why it is happening, X, Y and Z, but on the whole, the boys are back in, working extremely hard and enjoying being back in together."

Leicester lost 24-13 to Saracens on March 7 in round 13 of matches, in their last game prior to the season's suspension, and the club are currently 11th in the Premiership table.

July 1 will see Geordan Murphy move from being the Tigers' head coach to director of rugby, with Steve Borthwick taking his previous job.